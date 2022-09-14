God Answers Even When It Feels Silent

Maybe there’s someone you’ve been praying for recently and it just feels like the line between you and God got disconnected. Wow have I been there!

When that happens I sometimes wonder if I did something wrong. I remember feeling that way with my mom. Was my prayer not good enough? God, are you mad at me? Can you even hear me? Well, I recently came across this post on Facebook that brought my heart some much needed comfort, maybe it’ll do the same for you.

“Wait what? God doesn’t always heal? I disagree!

Prayers for healing are the safest prayers we can pray because God always says ‘yes’. Now…let’s define ‘yes’. If he heals you here, your healing is temporary. It’s still good and amazing, but it will not last forever. You will get sick again. You will die. I’ve never met a 2,000 year old Christian! But if he releases you from your mortal body, and heals you in THAT way, then, you are healed forever! No more sickness, no more pain, no more tears.

The problem isn’t, sometimes God heals and sometimes he doesn’t, the problem is, we’ve begun to cherish ‘temporary healing’ over ‘eternal healing’ so much so, we now dismiss eternal healing as any type of healing at all.”