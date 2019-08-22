Ephesians 4:23 says, “Instead, let the Spirit renew your thoughts and attitudes.” (NLT)

Don’t miss the implication here: God can change your mind.

If you allow Him to do the work He has already begun in you, you won’t always struggle with what you struggle with. You won’t always worry about what you’re worried about. You will take your thoughts captive instead of being held captive by your thoughts. When you make God’s Word a priority—reading it, speaking it, living it—transformation is absolutely inevitable.

