Depending on your outlook, this could be good news: God can use your pain to help others struggling with the same pain.

Rick Warren writes this in one of his devotionals, “When we’re in pain the person we’re thinking of the most is us because we’re humans and we see things from our own perspective. But God says if we’re going to learn to see like he does, we’ve got to try to see other people’s pain, even when you’re in pain.”

It’s hard to think of others when we’re dealing with our own stuff, but how do we do it? This is what it says in 1 Peter 4:1, “Since Christ suffered and underwent pain, you must have the same attitude he did. You must be ready to suffer too. For remember, when your body suffers, sin loses it’s power.”

When we look past our pain, by his grace, we start to look more like Jesus and when we become more like Jesus, we start helping other people. That’s the key.