God cannot bear our misery, even when we are the cause of our misery.

I’ll admit: I don’t get around to reading the book of Judges in the Old Testament much. A huge part of the story in it is God’s people wearing God out with their disobedience and self-inflicted misery.

Now THAT I can relate to. Maybe you can, too.

After God pretty much told His people, being oppressed, “talk to the hand, your false gods can maybe help you out” Israel cried out for mercy one. more. time.

And it says “He could bear Israel’s misery no more.” (Judges 10:16)

You see, that’s how He is. Tender with us. We bring the pain, He brings the healing.

Even when we are the cause of our own misery, which for me is most of the time, God still shows us His mercy.

Are there consequences for our actions? Sure.

But God’s rejection of us is NEVER one of them.