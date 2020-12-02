God Cares More About Who You Are Than What You Do

A listener recently reached out to us to share her story and let’s just say it’s heartbreaking. She told us that she had worked in the healthcare industry for over 30 years, but now because of a failed surgery, she can no longer do that. Her question after going back and forth with me was this, “I can barely walk, what in the world can I do now for God’s kingdom?” Essentially, she feels useless, worthless, and no good. After reading this, I thought this would be a great opportunity to talk about the difference between the way the world views worth and the way God views worth.

The world views worth by doing, producing, making, and creating. Once you can no longer do that in the world’s eyes, there’s not much more you can do so you go to the sidelines. But the Bible talks a whole lot more about being than doing. God is a lot more concerned with who we are than what we do because who we are is going to bleed over into what we do. God is far more concerned about us growing in Christ-likeness and being more and more like His Son.

If you have ever felt like you just don’t know what to do or you want to do something but you feel limited, I want you to remember something. Ephesians 2:10 says:

“For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do.” – Ephesians 2:10

We should walk in those good works that God has prepared for us and you know what? That doesn’t change if you can’t walk. What that is simply saying is that if you are focusing more on who Christ is and your relationship with him, those works have already been laid out before you. All you have to do is listen to the Lord’s voice!