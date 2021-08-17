God Designed Us For Praise

Something cool that you may not know is that you and I are actually wired for praise and worship. When you put together all of the commands in the Bible to rejoice and be glad, to sing, give praise, to be glad in the Lord, we come to realize that to praise and be joyful is the most common and repeated command in the Bible. I just I love the way God has done this.

Did you know that the longest book in the Bible is the book of Psalms which essentially is the song book of ancient Israel. It’s a book of songs about praise to the Lord, some of them are laments, but every single lament Psalm in the Bible ends except for one ends with praise.

When we sing and when we praise, something happens in our brain because we release dopamine, which is the happy chemical, and then we also receive release oxytocin, which is the hormone that calms you down. So God has perfectly wired us so that our deepest joy, our greatest sense of well being comes in praising him.

Psalm 100:1-5 even says:

“Shout for joy to the LORD, all the earth. Worship the LORD with gladness; come before him with joyful songs. Know that the LORD is God. It is he who made us, and we are his; we are his people, the sheep of his pasture. Enter his gates with thanksgiving and his courts with praise; give thanks to him and praise his name. For the LORD is good and his love endures forever; his faithfulness continues through all generations.”

I just love that God has created us so that our deepest joy comes through praising him and that the more we praise, the more we worship, the more we sing, it all does the same thing. It creates new pathways in our brain that actually turn us into happier people.