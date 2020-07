I just want to share that God Did It!!!! I asked KCBI family to pray and agree with me on a place to live for me and my kids, and it really felt as though God wasn’t moving, but he was moving all along. He blessed me with a place to live and I can’t Thank him enough for what he’s doing, what he’s done and I know the best is yet to come. Thank you KCBI for the worship and the prayers that went up.