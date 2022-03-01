God Doesn’t Give & Take Away From Us

Despite Job’s statement that “the LORD gave and the LORD has taken away,” Scripture does not teach that God is the author of pain and suffering. Scripture is clear that suffering and death are ultimately the result of sin (Genesis 3). In Job’s case, Satan was behind the tragedies, masterminding the pain (Job 1:6–12). God divinely allows suffering to happen and, in His sovereignty, even uses suffering for the good of those who love Him (Romans 8:28).

We, like Job, may not be able to fully understand why God allows certain things to happen, but we, like Job, can trust Him as good and holy (Isaiah 55:8–9; Psalm 34:8).

Job teaches us that, in all events, God is sovereign. “The LORD gave”—and we praise Him for His good and undeserved blessings. “The LORD has taken away”—and we praise Him that our loss is for our good and that He still has our best interests at heart. In all things, then, we say, “Blessed be the name of the LORD” (Job 1:21).

I love the way that Matt Hammitt (former lead singer of Sanctus Real) puts it:

“God doesn’t give and take away from us, He gives and takes for us. He knows exactly what we need, and what we don’t need, in His perfect time.”

Even when we don’t see how God is working or understand why He is doing what He is doing, we can trust His heart to be good always.