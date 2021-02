Man-made religion is something God wants no part of and that includes our own track record.

God isn’t sitting around with a little notebook keeping track of all our sins to know just how many times we’ve messed up. That’s what religion does, but not God. Here’s what the gospel says: when you trust in Christ, God has cancelled the record of your sins and he remembers your sins no more. God is a lover and a forgiver, not a keeper of wrongs.