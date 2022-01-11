God Doesn’t Love Us Because We Are Good

Unfortunately, many people think they have to be “good enough” to become a Christian. But that is a contradiction of clear Biblical teaching. Christians aren’t Christians because they are “good.” They are made good by God who continually works in us to make us better.

Salvation is “not of your own doing” because there is nothing we can do to “earn” our salvation. (Ephesians 2:8-9)

Titus 3:3-5 also reminds us of this very truth when it says:

“For we too were once foolish, disobedient, deceived, enslaved by various passions and pleasures, living in malice and envy, hateful, detesting one another. But when the kindness of God our Savior and his love for mankind appeared, he saved us—not by works of righteousness that we had done, but according to his mercy—through the washing of regeneration and renewal by the Holy Spirit.” – Titus 3:3-5

The Father doesn’t love believers because we are lovable, but because Jesus is infinitely lovable and God has made us one with Jesus. And because we are one with him, when the Father pours out his love on his Son, that love washes over us as well. Remember that God doesn’t love you because you are good, but because He is.