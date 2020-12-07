God Doesn’t Use Instant Replay

If you are a fan of Football, 2020 has truly been a season unlike any other. Not only because of the pandemic but because certain teams are outperforming expectations and some are downright playing under what was expected of them. Recently, we were watching yesterday when the Cleveland Browns played the Tennessee Titans. It is a very strange world where the Cleveland Browns are actually big-time contenders because they haven’t been for so long.

There was a point yesterday when a guy on the Titans made a catch, or at least it looked like a catch. After watching the play, I asked my husband Mike, “if this were a high school football game, would that have been called a catch?” He said, “absolutely.” But here’s the thing, what they do up in the broadcast booth when there is a call that’s uncertain is they replay it on instant replay. They have the ability to replay it over and over from every single camera angle. I have always thought that’s got to be excruciating for the player in question as you’re sitting there hoping that the call on the field won’t be reversed. Well, it was it turns out it wasn’t a catch after careful review.

Now, here’s what got me thinking: How many times in your life have you replayed things from your past over and over from every single camera angle, slow motion without mercy? I want to give you some good news. In Paul’s letter to the Romans in Chapter 8, Verse 1, it says:

“Therefore, there is now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus,” – Romans 8:1

That means the ruling on your life which is vindicated, justified, child, and beloved can never be reversed. When you make another mistake and you go back and you read this verse, it’s still going to say, “therefore there is now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus.”