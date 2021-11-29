God Has You Exactly Where He Wants You

Life doesn’t always turn out the way that we want even when we are accomplishing God’s will for our lives. The pandemic taught us that quite well. We have been wrongly taught that if you obey God he will bless you with what you want. That is not true. God is God. He does what he wants even when we would prefer that he would do something different in our lives.

Proverbs 19:21 reminds us of this when it says:

“Many are the plans in the mind of a man, but it is the purpose of the Lord that will stand.” – Proverbs 19:21

Simply put, we can make as many plans as we’d like, but what God says is what goes. Plain and simple. That’s not meant to be harsh, it’s meant to be liberating. Can you imagine the stress of having to be in charge of your own life? I’d be buried in the stress and overwhelming anxiety of knowing that any decision I make could forever ruin my life if I failed to consider all the factors.

Of course, when we surrender our lives to Christ and put our trust in God, we can know that He will answer our prayers according to what is truly best for us. For our good and His glory.

So as we look ahead, maybe God will let you get married but maybe he won’t. Maybe God will give you that job or maybe He won’t. Maybe He will heal that sickness or maybe He won’t. The mark of a true Christian will be shown when life does not go the way we expected and yet we follow God anyways.

Why? Because God knows, when everything is said and done, this life on earth will be but a breath compared to eternity with Him. If you obey God on earth even when things are not going the way you want, you will reap the rewards for eternity by enjoying his presence forever.

Trust that we are not placed on this earth coincidently. God will bring people and situations in our lives in His perfect timing. Our task is to love the best we can with what we’ve been given. When we pay attention to the people and the work God placed in our lives, the journey becomes more enjoyable. Sometimes, we’ll pick others up. Other times, they’ll scrape us off the pavement.

Embrace your place in life. No matter what is happening to you right now, God has you right where He wants you.