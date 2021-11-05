God Hasn’t Changed His Mind About You

If we’ve ever been insecure in a relationship, we might find ourselves asking the other person questions like, “Do you still like me?” or “Do you still love me?” However, when it comes to God, we can rest assured that his answer hasn’t changed.

When we’ve sinned or disobeyed God, God doesn’t stop loving us, nor does He love us any less. There is nothing you can do to make Jesus stop loving you. There is no sin that can trump God’s love for us. In reality, we can’t surprise God because even before we were created, he knew everything we were going to do (both good and bad) and still decided to create you despite all that!

You can lie, you can steal, you can turn your back from Him, and what does He require of you? To love Him and believe in Him. What a life-changing thought!

“But you, O Lord, are a God merciful and gracious, slow to anger and abounding in steadfast love and faithfulness.” – Psalm 86:15

Our sins have been washed away. God knows that we are broken. He knows that we needed saving. He knows the choices we are going to make before we even make them. He would not put us through anything that we could not come back to Him from.

In my life, it has truly been my lowest brought me that much closer to Him. It made me want to do better for Him because He loves me so much. Beyond anything we could ever deserve!

So even though we’ve given God a million reasons not to love us, none of them have changed His mind. And He never will.