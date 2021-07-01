God Hears You Even When You Don’t Speak

When my daughter was a baby, I remember I was in the hospital and right after I just had her, I was waiting in the maternity ward. Of course, in that area, you’ll hear a lot of babies but then all of a sudden, I heard one cry and I knew immediately that it was my daughter, I knew immediately! they brought her in and then eventually we took her home and she would start to cry again. Once the crying happened again, my husband or someone else would be like, “what do you think’s wrong?” I got to a point very, very quickly, where I knew by my daughter’s cries what she needed. I knew the cry that said she was hungry. I knew the cry that said she was wet. I knew her cries. She didn’t need to be able to verbalize them to me for me to be able to know what she wanted.

In Romans 8:26, Paul wrote to the Roman Christians that the Holy Spirit helps us in our weakness, He takes our heart groans, and carries them up to God the Father, when we are so distraught that we don’t even know what to pray. The Holy Spirit’s job is to take that heart groans and translate it. Do you know why He can do that? Because He’s God! God loves you so much that He has spent sent His Spirit to dwell in you to take your inner most groanings, the things that you can’t even put into words, and carry them up to the Father to translate them where they burn like incense before the Father as prayers.

The father answers your prayers. Maybe not in the way you expect, maybe not in the way you want, but He always answers His children’s cries because He is your father. He knows what those heart groans mean. That’s really encouraging for me today as I am sifting through some things and I hope it encourages you today too.