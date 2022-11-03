If you or a loved one is batting an illness, I pray what my dear friend Sarah is going through will speak to your heart.

She recently shared, “An hour after I held the MRI in my hand and saw the size of my tumor– hip to hip, belly button to spine– 14 centimeters of tumor– I saw an image on Facebook. It was of Jesus reaching his hand into the water to save Peter as his faith faltered. It was as if He was saying directly to me, “Sarah– I’ve got you. I’ve got you. I’ve got you. I’ve got you.” And I would reply, “God I trust you. I trust you. I trust you. I know you’re here.”

Truth be told, I was absolutely terrified. I did not know if I’d be alive at the end of the year. Every scan was worse. I still had 2 babies at home and 5 grandkids. But you CAN’T focus on that. You cannot focus on the problem or it will eat you. You can only look up.

For more than 40 days after that MRI until I had that tumor cut out of my body (then it came back in June and we beat it a second time holistically)– I saw images of Christ or heard that story of walking on the water– over and over again– almost daily. I just shared these few words with a dear friend, and I will leave it here, too, for you:

“There may be moments in the months ahead where you are not sure how much more you can take. When you are scared, go somewhere quiet, and just say, “God I trust you. I know you’ve got this. I am scared, but You are here.” I promise you– He won’t leave. You’ll find Him everywhere. And somehow, it gives you the strength to walk some pretty scary things.”

God, we trust you.

-Sonny