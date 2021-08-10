God Is A Perspective Fixer

I have to own something I do in my life, maybe I’m not alone in this. When God shows up in a situation in my life, sometimes I’ll just assume that he’s going to fix my problems. It doesn’t take much life being lived to figure out that’s not really how it works. We always have God has never promised to just show up and take away all the hard stuff from our circumstances. But here’s what God will do: instead of busting down the door and fixing all our problems, God will use his presence to fix our perspective. Instead of taking that problems away, he changes the way we view those problems. At the end of the day, that gift might be better. Whether the problems are there or not, we’re seeing the God that always is.