God Is A Thief

35 “Be ready for service and have your lamps lit. 36 You are to be like people waiting for their master to return from the wedding banquet so that when he comes and knocks, they can open the door for him at once. 37 Blessed will be those servants the master finds alert when he comes. Truly I tell you, he will get ready, have them recline at the table, then come and serve them. 38 If he comes in the middle of the night, or even near dawn, and finds them alert, blessed are those servants. 39 But know this: If the homeowner had known at what hour the thief was coming, he would not have let his house be broken into. 40 You also be ready, because the Son of Man is coming at an hour you do not expect.”

—Luke 12:35-40

I love that Jesus is willing to compare himself to a thief.

He basically says, “Yeah. I come around and steal stuff”.

What? God? Steals stuff? Like what? What does He steal?

He steals sin and shame and guilt and… souls. That’s right. That’s what He does. The first time He came, He stole away from us OUR sin. (John 3:17) It doesn’t belong to him. He took it anyway. He never asked, “Would you like Me to come into the world and take away the sins of the world?”. He just comes and takes it. “The Wages Of Sin Is Death”, but because of Jesus, “the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus” (Rom 6:23)

He broke right into our existence and just started stealing all the horrible things that this world consists of, humbling Himself, taking on that shame…even unto death on the cross. (Phil 2:8)

And when He comes again, he’s going to come and steal US… his flock, away.