This may be hard to understand but God has already lived your future. He has seen where you are, where you’ve been, and where you’re going.

God is not bound by time. Revelation 1:4 tells us that He has always existed and always will. Some of us mistake the word “eternal” to mean that God will continue into the infinite future. However, thinking like that assumes that God is bound by time: that there is a part of God that has not happened yet; a time that He has not yet experienced. Of course, this is incorrect.

Instead, we know that time is something God created. Because God created time, He is therefore not subjected to it’s limitations. Not only that, but everywhere he is present he is fully present. He is not engaged in some cosmic game of Twister, trying to stretch himself between an infinite number of locations. Rather than a small part of him occupying each place he inhabits, all of God is present everywhere, all the time.

Theologians call this his immanence. To put simply, there is no place or time where God is not.

Time doesn’t “happen” to God, He happens to time. Because of this encouraging truth, we can take comfort knowing that He has everything under control.

Psalm 139:16 even reminds us that He not only is in the future, but He’s in the past as well:

“Your eyes saw my unformed body; all the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be.” – Psalm 139:16

Whatever we face in the days to come, may we remember: Fear not the future, God is already there. Even when we can’t see what is ahead, we can trust who is already there.