I don’t know if this is the case for you, but it can be really easy for me to forget that when God says he he’ll never leave me nor forsake me, he means it. Sure thing. Done deal. He’s here to stay. For good.

“Even to your old age and gray hairs I am He, I am He who will sustain you. I have made you and I will carry you; I will sustain you and I will rescue you.” – Isaiah 46:4