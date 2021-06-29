God Is Bigger Than Any Goliath In Your Life

The story of David & Goliath is pretty well known and it’s an awesome story, but sometimes I worry that it’s gets written off in our minds as a great story to tell to kids in Sunday school. I’d agree it’s a great story for kids to know, but by no means is a children’s story. There’s so much there for each and everyone of us to unpack.

The Philistines we’re feeling pretty confident as David stepped forward to take on the challenge of facing Goliath. Why wouldn’t they be? Everyone with eyes could see that Goliath was big. But there was only one person that knew how big God was. That was David, and as the saying goes, the rest is history.

So today, want to ask you that question: Do you know how big your God is? Do you know, in the Goliath-sized situation you’re up against, what your situation is up against with God as it’s opponent? I think you can have confidence in that battle.