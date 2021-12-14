God Is Bigger Than Whatever You’re Facing

When the promises of God seem powerless to quiet our fears, soothe our grief, lift our worries, or motivate our obedience, we need to do more than simply hear his promises again. We need to behold the God who gives them.

As we might be aware of, God does not keep us from trials and testing. The will of God, His plan for your life, will not be problem-free by any stretch. Through the times of trial and testing, we learn to be still and trust Him more as we know Him more.

2 Corinthians 12:9 reminds us:

“But he said to me, “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.” Therefore I will boast all the more gladly of my weaknesses, so that the power of Christ may rest upon me.” – 2 Corinthians 12:9

Your problems may be big, perhaps even bigger than you know. But your God is bigger, and his promises to you are stronger and surer. So, look up from your problems. Listen again to God’s powerful, wise, and tender voice. And then ask God to help you behold him.

Don’t look at God in light of your problem, look at your problem in light of the God you worship. He is bigger than whatever you’re facing.