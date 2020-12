I had posted that I needed prayer…my job requires its employees to test throughout the 1st year of employment. I was so nervous as today 12/15, I had tow test scheduled. Glory to my Savior, I passed both test. I have two more to go but I know he’s here with me and will give me the knowledge to be able to pass these other two. My God is real and he’s an awesome father!❤ thank you LORD. I love you with all my heart and soul.