If life is a battle for you right now, I am so sorry, friend. I pray these words from Lysa Terkeurst speak to your heart right now.

“If you are walking through the fire, let God’s voice be the loudest in your life. Quiet the chatter, starve the anxiety. Do not play our every worst-case scenario and get freaked out by fear. Just keep walking in ways that honor God. And remember, God is more powerful than your fire. God has authority over all. And while He will allow people to make choices that hurt, He is not absent or powerless. In His time, He will rescue and refine you…so give that battle to Him in prayer, and trust Him.”

Keep walking, friend. God is right there with you.

-Sonny