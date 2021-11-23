God Is Never Surprised

Let’s face it. Life can be tough. From work to home and everything in between, new worries fly at us every day from every direction. Natural disasters, atrocities of all kind around the world, and an ever increasing atmosphere of conflict here in the United States seem to be front and center in our minds.

Couple these concerns with your own personal fears and insecurities, and you have the perfect recipe for anxiety.

However, we make a mistake when we perceive how God must feel in the midst of all of this conflict. A lot of us suffer from small thoughts about God because in an effort to see him as our friend, we often forget His immensity. In our desire to understand him, we have sought to contain Him and therefore limit Him with who we think He is. Of course, we know that the God of the Bible cannot be contained because this is the same God that brought order out of chaos and created creation itself. He consulted no committee nor did He seek out any counsel. He didn’t need to because He is God and infinitely wise.

In fact, He said in Isaiah 46:9:

“I am God and there is no other; I am God, and there is none like me.”- Isaiah 46:9

From His perspective, God can see past, present, and future all at once. That should give us great confidence in God. It’s comforting to me that he knows everything that is going to happen in my life. He not only knows about the future, he’s also there in the future. He not only walks with us day by day, he can also walk in our future.

God is already prepared for everything you’re going to face tomorrow, next week, and next month. What the future holds may surprise us, but it doesn’t surprise God. Nothing ever catches him by surprise or makes him say, “Oh, really?”

1 John 3:20 says:

“If our hearts condemn us, we know that God is greater than our hearts, and he knows everything.” – 1 John 3:20

What God knows is what God will do. The future is not some kind of freewheeling reality separate from God’s will that he is trying to catch on to and adapt to. He knows the future because He plans the future, and He is never surprised by what He plans.

Rest assured that no matter where you are or what you are going through, it is not a surprise to God.