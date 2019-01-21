God Is Not Fair With Us

You may be reading this headline and thinking, “WHAT?” Hear us out. When it comes to our sin, what is the rightful thing we deserve? Well, if we read God’s word, we know that the wages of sin is death” (Romans 6:23), however, if we keep reading, it also says, “but the gift of God is eternal life.” So when we think of what Jesus endured on our behalf while he was on this Earth, that doesn’t seem to fair. In fact, it was the most unfair thing in the world for a perfect person to be crucified on behalf of all the sinners in the world. But that’s also the greatest news in the world for us! Because of Jesus and what he has done, God does not give us what we deserve, but instead, He gives us His righteousness and gives us eternal life and unity with Him!

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, or Soundcloud! Just search: “Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca”! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!