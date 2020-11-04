God Is Not Finished With You!

When my daughter was in fifth grade, she had to do a science project as all fifth graders do. The topic she chose was butterflies which

worried me greatly because one year she was charged with keeping a plan to live and that did not go well. Specifically, she decided to focus on monarchs and it was very stressful because it has to be just the right circumstances for things to go right in these cases. You’ve got to provide the caterpillars all the leaves that they could possibly need and you also have to monitor the temperature very closely.

This project ended up being very fun in that we got to very slowly walk through the stages of caterpillar metamorphosis. What I didn’t know back then was that when a caterpillar is getting ready to go into that metamorphosis state, it is like it never stops eating. Then one day, it climbs up a branch and hangs from the branch, and spins a cocoon around itself. Then it digests itself! If you were to cut open a cocoon too early, essentially what would happen is a sludgy ooze would just drip out. But if you let it go its course and stay in the darkness long enough, a beautiful monarch butterfly breaks out and flies away. A beautiful new creation!

Here’s the point: What seems like the end of the world to the caterpillar is really just preparation for a beautiful new beginning. You may feel like you are stuck, stranded, and hopeless, but I would like to propose that you are not. Things, even good things, have to come to an end for beautiful new beginnings. Please be patient, God’s not finished with you yet!