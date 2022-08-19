Caryn & Jeremy in the Morning

God Is Rich In Mercy

By August 19, 2022 No Comments

It’s a reminder that we all need from time to time but it’s okay to ask God for mercy. I know it can be hard because we don’t deserve it but Ephesians 2:4-5 reminds us:

“But because of his great love for us, God, who is rich in mercy, 5 made us alive with Christ even when we were dead in transgressions—it is by grace you have been saved.”

When you ask God for mercy, you’re not wearing Him out. You’re asking for something that He already desires to give you. We can put our hope in God with confidence, knowing that even when we make mistakes, He will still be rich in mercy toward us.

