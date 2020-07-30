God is so very good!

My Grandson lives in Corpus Christi at TX A&M and had never gone thru a hurricane before Hanna last weekend. Since I had been thru so many I know the dangers they faced. I prayed and my Sister and other family and Facebook friends prayed for him and the other students there. It was a high end Cat 1 when it made landfall & since they are basically right there on the water I was very concerned. When I spoke to him afterwards he told me it was like a bad thunderstorm and they got their power back very quickly, which is very unusual with hurricanes. PRAISE GOD !! He is so good!