Praise Wall

God is so very good!

By July 30, 2020 No Comments

My Grandson lives in Corpus Christi at TX A&M and had never gone thru a hurricane before Hanna last weekend. Since I had been thru so many I know the dangers they faced. I prayed and my Sister and other family and Facebook friends prayed for him and the other students there. It was a high end Cat 1 when it made landfall & since they are basically right there on the water I was very concerned. When I spoke to him afterwards he told me it was like a bad thunderstorm and they got their power back very quickly, which is very unusual with hurricanes. PRAISE GOD !! He is so good!

You May Also Like

Praise Wall

Provision and Mercy of God!

KCBI FM
KCBI FMJuly 29, 2020
Praise Wall

God is still in control.

KCBI FM
KCBI FMJuly 23, 2020
Praise Wall

Christian radio story

KCBI FM
KCBI FMJuly 20, 2020
X