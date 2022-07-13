Caryn & Jeremy in the Morning

God Is Still Good

July 13, 2022

Caryn & Jeremy recently have lost some friends and co-workers over the last year and at a Celebration of Life ceremony for one of them, TobyMac was sharing from his experience of losing his son. As the family mourned the loss of their husband and father, Toby specifically encouraged the children who had just lost their father to press into God and know that He is still good.

It reminded me of this passage:

“The Lord is good to all; he has compassion on all he has made.” – Psalm 145:9

Even when we don’t understand what God is doing, we can always trust His heart and know that His purposes for us are good (Romans 8:28).

