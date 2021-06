If you’re a parent, I want you to take a moment to think about your kiddos. Your kids will probably never fully know all the things you have done for them to care for them, to protect them, to provide for them.

As you think about your kids, how much more do you think your heavenly father is doing to protect you and your kids? Like our children, we can’t even to begin to grasp all the ways he working on our behalf. God really is the ultimate parent.