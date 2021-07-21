God Is Working In Our Waiting

At one point or another, we’ve all found ourselves in a frustrating time of waiting, and that’s about as frustrating of a time as it can get. We talk ourselves into the idea that it would just be easier if we could rip off the proverbial band-aid and just get the outcome now, even if the outcome isn’t what we’re hoping for, at least we’d have some clarity.

I’ve learned over time and painful waiting that even when I don’t see God working and think that God is on his lunch break, he’s always working behind the scenes on our behalf to accomplish his greater purpose.