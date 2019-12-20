God Is Worthy Of Our Wonder

I don’t know what it is but something about this season always makes me reflect on the majesty of God’s creation. Of course, with it being Christmas time, we look at the story of Jesus fulfilling the prophecies that the entire Old Testament talks about, but more than that, I’m often stuck in awe as I look at what God has made that surrounds us.

King David often had these moments as well like in Psalm 19:1:

“The heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of his hands.” (NIV)

If you’re still wondering about what I’m talking about, it’s the same feeling that you see in young babies that are beginning to explore the world. The time with their mother has nurtured them to where they are comfortable takings risks and exploring the world around them whether that’s feeling things, touching things, or climbing things. If you look at a 6 month – 1-year-old child, you’ll see that wide-open eye gazed look that just screams excitement and awe. That’s the feeling I’m talking about!

It appears that as we grow older, we lose that feeling of awe for God that we once had and I partly think that is what Matthew 18:2-4 is talking about:

“And calling to him a child, he put him in the midst of them and said, “Truly, I say to you, unless you turn and become like children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven. Whoever humbles himself like this child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven.” (ESV)

Of course, we’ll naturally grow in our faith as we live our lives but there are certain aspects of children that God wants us to retain and I believe one of those is wonder.

I’m totally a math geek and I find great fulfillment looking at cool statistics so when I think about the miracle that life is, it’s incredible to see things like this:

If the Earth was 1% closer to the Sun, we would burn to death. If the Earth was 1% further from the Sun, we would all freeze to death. The chances of you being born in this world are 1 in 400 trillion! The universe is still expanding at a rate of 73.2 kilometers per second per megaparsec. (If you don’t know, that’s REALLY fast.)

Isn’t that absolutely insane? The Earth is perfectly positioned for human life to exist! The atmospheric pressure, gravity, oxygen, carbon dioxide, and nitrogen are all absolutely perfect for us!

Now when you look at the sky and ponder all of these things, it can be really easy to feel like you’re too small and God is too big. While yes, we are just a small blip in this Universe, I never want you to forget that the God who knows the stars and calls them by name (Psalm 147:4) also has numbered the very hairs on your head. (Luke 12:7 & Matthew 10:30)

The God who has designed this ever-expanding Universe with all the planets, moons, stars, solar systems, and galaxies DEEPLY desires a personal relationship with you. Just know that whatever you’re feeling in this moment whether you’re thinking about doubt, your circumstances, worries, stresses, or pain; be encouraged that ALL of those things have to bow down to God.

The Universe is a beautiful place and just like David, we have the opportunity to walk outside each day and worship God for what He has done. The very first thing we see outside is the sky whether it’s day or night, “The Heavens declare the glory of God.” Trust me, He is worthy of our wonder!