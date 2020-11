Doug is full of tidbits of wisdom, and today, he has a piece of wisdom that comes from Pastor Ray Ortlund.

“With Jesus, there is more to you than you.”

God has given himself to you and writing your story into his story with his grace as the truth of it all. So that means even if your story is one you’re not proud of claiming, God is still writing his story through your story meaning it’s not finished yet. I hope that is an encouragement to you today!