God Keeps No Record Of Wrongs

I wonder if you’ve ever thought of God as watching over us with this God notepad and pencil just keeping record of all the mistakes we make throughout the day. That may be a daunting mental picture, but it couldn’t be farther from the truth.

Just think about it: If that we’re the case, why would Jesus have come? Remember 1 Corinthians 13, “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails.”

Worry no more, my friend, because God IS Love.