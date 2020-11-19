God Knows Exactly How You Feel Right Now

When I first got into radio, I had a friend and we would go out to eat all the time. I stopped going out to eat with her because I could not stand that she was not a good tipper. She would have a $6 meal and she would get her calculator out and she would determine the exact bare minimum percentage and that’s what she tipped. So I ended up compensating because here’s why: I waited tables when I was younger. I’m a firm believer that everyone should wait tables for a year just to gather the perspective of the service industry. When you wait tables, you see how hard it is, how hard they work, how fast-paced it is, and how easy it is to forget something like bringing another basket of chips or something like that. When you experience that firsthand, it makes you empathetic and because she had never waited tables, she did not have that empathy. She was a really stingy tipper and I was thinking about Hebrews 4:15:

“For we do not have a high priest who is unable to empathize with our weaknesses, but we have one who has been tempted in every way, just as we are—yet he did not sin.” – Hebrews 4:15

When you think about the God of the Universe wrapping himself in flesh, humiliating it, and humbling himself to live on this Earth, you know that there’s nothing you will go through that He wouldn’t be able to empathize with. You will never have an emotion that He didn’t have. He didn’t sin in it, but he felt them! You’ll never have pain, heartbreak, or heartache that he didn’t feel. You’ll never face anything that he didn’t already face. That comforting!

He is able to have such mercy and grace towards you because he’s been there too.