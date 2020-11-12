God Loves The Messy You

As Christians, I think we buy into a colossal lie. The lie is that “God loves us, but what he really loves is our ability to get better.” Somewhere along the way, we believed that God would somehow love us more if we were the cleaned up, less messy, presentable version of ourselves. And the truth is God loves the current day, exactly how you are, 1.0 version of you.

Maybe you’ll get better, maybe you won’t. But God’s love won’t be conditioned upon that. “God will love us better if…” is a lie. Because 1) God’s love is already perfect and 2) God doesn’t see you through your lens, he sees you through Jesus’s.