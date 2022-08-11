Afternoons with Sonny

God Loves You Because He Wants To

August 11, 2022

Friend, please hear this today: God loves you because he chooses to do so. God’s love for you isn’t an obligation and it isn’t hard for him to do even if that’s the way it feels sometimes. I don’t know about you, but I’m so glad God’s love is dependent on my feelings at all. My feelings change all the time, but his love never does because of Jesus.

 “The LORD your God is with you, the Mighty Warrior who saves. He will take great delight in you; in his love he will no longer rebuke you, but will rejoice over you with singing.” – Zephaniah 3:17

