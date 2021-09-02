KCBI Afternoons

God Loves You Even When You Don’t

September 2, 2021

God made us to love others but for a lot of us, there is probably one person who we struggle to love the most: ourselves.

I was just talking to a friend about this exact topic this morning and she made a really valid point: For a lot of us, most days, we have a hard time even liking ourselves so it’s pretty hard to wrap our brains around the idea of the creator of the universe, who know all things beautiful, loving us without boundaries or conditions. Our love isn’t like God’s and I don’t know about you, but I’m thankful for that today!

