God Loves You More In A Moment Than Anyone Could In A Lifetime

How can words describe, or humans fully understand, something that is as deep as God Himself? God’s love is greater than words have the ability to communicate. It is impossible to put into language.

How can you explain the unexplainable? How can you know something that is beyond the ability of human knowledge to comprehend? You would have to be God Himself to fully understand why He loves you the way He does. Don’t expect to ever understand it. But you can accept it. You can believe it. You can experience it and enjoy it.

God’s love for you was demonstrated in redemption. God took your place and suffered what you deserved, so you could be forgiven and go free.

God’s love for you is also evident in creation. Not just in abundant provision, but also in all the beauty He created for your enjoyment. What a wonderful display of the loving and giving nature of God! Not only did He make everything we need, but He made it in abundance — and with great variety.

Every good thing in life was created by God for you because of His great love for you.