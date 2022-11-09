God Must Be Our Balance

If it feels like your life teeters on the ups and downs, I hope this message from my dear friend Randi can bring some ease to your worry today!

“I kept seeing a vision of a see-saw with someone standing in the middle so that its level, and I heard the Lord say; find your center of stability, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually and stay there. Keep your balance so that you are neither up or down. Maintain your sense of being on a firm foundation through a strong and unwavering relationship with me, Your Lord, that is where you will find your balance …”