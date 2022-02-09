When God said, “Let there be light,” the light appeared. He simply spoke creation into existence (Genesis 1:1-3). A fancy way to put it is to say that God created by “fiat” which entails that God simply desired and therefore it existed. No effort whatsoever.

The Hebrew word translated “rested” in Genesis 2:2 includes other ideas than that of being tired. In fact, one of the main definitions of the Hebrew word “shabbat” is “to cease or stop.” In Genesis 2:2 the understanding is that God “stopped” His work; He “ceased” creating on the seventh day. All that He had created was good, and His work was finished. It does not communicate that God needed to rest because he was tired, but that it was a purposeful stop in creation. He had completely finished His creative work that He had set out to do and therefore ceased to create on the 7th day.

Later, we read that Jesus Christ “is the radiance of the glory of God and the exact imprint of his nature, and he upholds the universe by the word of his power” (Hebrews 1:3). Think about that, the entire universe is held together simply by His Word. We can find comfort that the creation and maintenance of the universe is not difficult for God. Not even close. A mere word will suffice. As Psalm 33:9 declares, “For he spoke, and it came to be; he commanded, and it stood firm.” 2 Thessalonians 2:8 even says that God will overthrow the enemy simply by the “breath of His mouth.”

Do you grow weary during the week? We can rest in the fact that God will give us strength when we are weak. We know that “He does not faint or grow weary; his understanding is unsearchable” (Isaiah 40:28) and so God never gets tired nor does He need to rest at any time. We on the other hand, most certainly do! In fact, we also know from Scripture that God doesn’t sleep either (Psalm 121:4). He simply doesn’t need it. Rest assured of this, no matter how exhausted we might be or overwhelmed, God isn’t in the slightest.