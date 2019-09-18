God Never Let Me Go

I was molested and physically abused by my stepfather from age 5-11. I lived with no self-esteem that lead to abusive relationships and rape by family members throughout my life. 8 years ago I was invited to a Christian church on Easter Sunday that praised with worship the Holy Spirit and tongues. I fought with my flesh that morning about attending. Being a catholic I felt out of place. It so happened that It would lead me to an amazing journey. I decided to go back and on the 2nd Sunday I heard the Pastor say that once the lord grabs ahold of you he will never let you go. At that moment something happened. I knew I had found my new family. I would end up sitting right next to my husband in this very church that Easter Sunday and be married one year later on Easter Sunday and baptized the day before my marriage. I have a wonderful husband who loves me and respects me and makes me feel loved and adored. I prayed for this man and at first pushed him away.Thank god for answered prayers.