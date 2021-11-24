God Never Tells Us “I Told You So”

If you’re married or in any relationship for that matter, the sentence “I told you so” is never a productive thing to say. This is because the intentions in saying this is never about the emotions of the other person but about the rightness of person on the other side of the struggle. It lacks empathy and promotes pride in the one saying it.

Saying “I told you so” after someone has suffered the consequences of their foolishness, is usually a blatant “in your face” kind of statement people say in order to lord over another person’s failings. Fortunately, this kind of statement is not reflective of the character of God. Do you know why?

God will get us out of situations that we got ourselves into and won’t hold it against us. God’s faithfulness is greater than our failure. His love and grace are greater than our sin and lack of trust in His promises. He doesn’t hold grudges. He never throws our sin back in our face. He wipes the slate clean. He wipes it clean for one reason which is because Jesus died on the cross and He was raised from the dead.

Also, it’s important to remember that God is always right and He knows it. So the idea of telling us “I told you so” provides nothing valuable to Him because He has nothing to prove to us. The God of the Universe doesn’t need human affirmation in order to get His point across. God doesn’t rub our sins in our noses or remind us of our sins to shame us. He lavishes us with His love and His grace. When we fall, we come to Him in humble confession, accept His forgiveness, and then move forward.

We’re reminded that God doesn’t condemn us in Romans 8:1-2 when the Apostle Paul says:

“Therefore, there is now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus, because through Christ Jesus the law of the Spirit who gives life has set you free from the law of sin and death.” – Romans 8:1-2

God forgives completely, and we can rest in that. Like Paul, we can “forget what lies behind and strain forward to what lies ahead, we press on toward the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 3:13).

If you remember one thing today, know that God is not an “I told you so” type of God.