A.W. Tozer once said, “What comes into our minds when we think about God is the most important thing about us.” Most of us seem to believe that God tolerates us, but we have a hard time believing he is truly glad to be with us.

Think about this idea for a moment. God not only loves you, He likes you! He loves the sound of your laugh, the smile on your face, and being near you. Scripture tells us that we were made to be with God (1 Samuel 12:22), and that he delights in us as we delight in him. (Psalm 147:11) You cannot make God like you less through disobedience. You cannot make God like you more through obedience.

While I know that the word “like” is a much weaker word than “love”, there are countless amounts of people who would agree in a second that God loves them, but who do not for a second believe that God likes them.

So this is your reminder to slow down, stop being so busy, and take time to enjoy today with God and all of His blessings in your life because He actually likes you!