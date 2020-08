GOD PLEASE HELP ME WITH A SERIOUS ISSUE . THERE’S THESE PEOPLE , MOSTLY JUST A FEW CERTAIN WOMEN , THAT TRY FRAMING ME , AND FORCING A LIE INTO MY LIFE BY SAYING THAT I HAVE MARRIED THEM AND HAVE EITHER HAD A CHILD WITH THEM , OR THAT THEY’RE PREGNANT WITH A CHILD OF MINE . LORD YOU KNOW JUST AS I DO THAT ITS NOT ONLY UNTRUE BUT PHYSICALLY IMPOSSIBLE .. BUT YET THEY WONT STOP TRYING TO PERPETRATE THESE LIES , FOR THEM TO PROSPER OR GAIN OFF OF . THEY GO ON LOCAL RADIO AND ORCHESTRATE

a PLANNED OUT CONVERSATION OF SOME SORT , AND SAY THE MOST OBSCENE AND INCREDIBLY SINFUL TREACHERY OF LIES I HAVE EVER HEARD. PLEASE HELP ME TO CAST OUT THE DEMONS THAT THEY TRY TO EN-TRAPT ME WITH AND SHOW THEM YOUR DISPLEASURES OF PURPOTRATED AND DEVIOUS LIES FROM THE FORKED TOUNGES FROM WHICH THEY SPEAK UNTO ALL WHO LISTENS DIRECTLY WITH SATAN’S DEMEANOR AND CRUEL INTENTIONS PURPOSELY WITH NO REMORSE . SHOW THEM YOUR RULE OVER ALL THAT USE THESE TACTICS TO FORMULATE THEIR SCHEMES OF DECEITFULNESS