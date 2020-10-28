Afternoons with Lauree & Doug

God Whispers Because He Is Close

October 28, 2020

I consider myself a visual learner. Maybe you’re like me, so when I see a picture in my head, things connect in a deeper way. Last night, Tauren Wells led a conversation online and he said something that drew me closer to God. He said, “God whispers because he is close.”

If you think about someone whispering to you, they have to lean in close to do so. Maybe today, you feel like God is distant from you and that you can’t feel his presence. But take heart because the God of all creation is the same God that draws near to you so he can whisper to you his love for you.

