God Will Give You More Than You Can Handle

You’ve probably heard this phrase time and time again, “God won’t give you more than you can handle.” It actually is traced back to Mother Teresa and later on, she said, “I wish He wouldn’t trust me so much.”

But here’s the thing: That is actually not a biblical statement and in fact, it’s not a true statement. I want to remind you of what was the biggest event in the Old Testament: the Exodus. The Exodus changed the Hebrews into Israelites, just like the crucifixion, resurrection, and ascension makes us Christians. That was the defining salvific moment of the Old Testament. But listen to this: they have the Philistines on one side, they have the Pharaoh’s army bearing down on them from behind, and God had led them right to the edge of another kingdom that would help them and take them in, right? No, it was the Red Sea!

This is an interesting place because we see the Israelites start to mutter and grumble and you see that theme over and over again in the Bible. God turns to Moses and says, “Why are you crying out to me? Tell the Israelites to move.” (Exodus 14:15) They were paralyzed in their fear and then this is what God did. He sent a great wind from the east to blow over the sea all night long. Why? Because God is all about bringing you face to face with your limitations. Will God give you more than you can handle? Absolutely! All your whole life long! Why? So that you can see just how much you need Him because He loves you that much. If He is the source of life, He would be a cruel God to let you go through your life never needing him.

So don’t fall into the same pattern the Israelites were in. Don’t let your fear paralyze you. Get up, move, and take one foot in front of the other. I don’t know what your particular circumstances are, but I know my God and He will not let you go through this alone. He will make a way for you!