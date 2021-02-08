I know this is out of the blue, being the middle of day and all, but just want you to know that God will outlast every destroyer of your happiness.

“God is faithful…” it says in 1 Corinthians 1:9 and the one who’s arms wrap around all of this mess in our lives, he’s not moody or erratic or tired. But rather, he’s steady, confident, trustworthy, patient, and determined. Whatever it is that’s making you weary because you’re using all your energy trying to solve it, let God keep watch as we find rest today.