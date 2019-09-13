God’s Amazing Grace

I got clean & sober on July 20, 2017. I had to spend several months in Denton County Jail and I was able to detox and start to receive God’s love and mercy through the ladies that brought church to us five times a week. One suggested if I could buy a radio and listen to praise and worship music, it would really help change my mind and heart and that’s when I found KCBI. I would listen every chance I got but especially at night when I was falling asleep. Night time is the hardest in jail and through your station, I could hear God’s love and feel his grace. I was a very lost cause for a very long time but God saved my life and KCBI has been a constant part of my journey. You guys lift my spirits on the way to work each morning-reminding me daily just how great God is. You guys are the only station I listen to today. I turn it up loud and sing along to lift up my gratitude and praise for a life saved. You guys have an amazing ministry and I am so grateful I found you. Thank you!!