Everything in the world today is filled with hype: commercials, movies, social media. It’s almost a sure bet that what you experience has been doctored and curated. We’re kind of used to being lied to. But that’s why God’s approach is refreshing.

Not a single one of his words is distorted by flattery or fake hype. So you can be encouraged that when God tells us about our salvation and gives us his promises, we can trust the his word will never return void. That’s pretty refreshing.